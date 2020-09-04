Steady But Seeking More: A Look At Notre Dame's Defensive Tackles
August camp normally ushers in an excess of practice viewing windows, video and frequent availability of Brian Kelly and players. Yet this month has featured closed practices and only a couple Zoom press conferences from Kelly as Notre Dame prepares to play a season that isn’t guaranteed to go its full length.
We can’t see who is taking all the first-team reps, or who might be out with an injury or a COVID-19-related absence. The Sept. 12 season-opener will be a lot more revealing than a normal first game.
There are curiosities at each position, battles to be settled and goals to accomplish that are worth talking about now, though. Here’s our best attempt to sort through them. Up next: A look at Notre Dame’s defensive tackles.
Returning players: Kurt Hinish (Sr.), Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (R-Jr.), Jayson Ademilola (Jr.), Ja’Mion Franklin (R-So.), Jacob Lacey (So.), Howard Cross (R-Fr.)
Departed players: Hunter Spears (moved to OL)
Incoming players: Rylie Mills (Fr.), Aidan Keanaaina (Fr.)
Offseason developments: Every tackle but one who played in a game last year returned to school. That one is Spears, who is still on the team but now plays guard. Mills, a four-star recruit, enrolled in January and slotted in at 3-technique tackle. Keanaaina is a 6-3, 304-pound nose tackle.
In Short
A position full of reliable players returned everyone in the two-deep, which should contain largely the same names but could have different snap distributions than a year ago. If there’s a position where the starter could be more symbolic than actually indicative of its most impactful players, defensive tackle could be it.
