Jack Swarbrick made one major sports hire in his first 11 years as Notre Dame’s athletic director. Two basketball programs that were beacons of stability required no change upon his 2008 hiring and wouldn’t for some time. All told, it was a friendly situation for a first-time athletic director in a high-profile job. That one hire, though, was one that would define his tenure for better or worse. No one wants to be the guy who messes up Notre Dame football – or, at that time, continues to leave it in a lost state after Lou Holtz’s departure. Fail to correct it, and a chance at a second hire may not be awarded. This was all thrust upon him a little more than a year into his tenure, when it became clear Notre Dame needed to move on from head coach Charlie Weis after three seasons with at least six losses.

Stadium gave Jack Swarbrick an 'A' for his hiring of Brian Kelly, his only major sports coaching hire in his first 10 years. (Bill Panzica)

The return on investment of his big decision is still strong 11 years later. Brian Kelly, hired as Weis’ successor on Dec. 10, 2009, has compiled a 92-37 record as Notre Dame’s head coach (21 of those wins were later vacated) and posted five seasons of at least 10 wins. Notre Dame reached the BCS title game in 2012 and the College Football Playoff in 2018. For that hire alone, Stadium reporters Jeff Goodman and Brett McMurphy tabbed him as the ACC’s best athletic director as part of a series ranking each conference’s department heads based on their all-time football and men’s basketball coaching hires. Notre Dame was included in the ACC because of its basketball affiliation with the league. Goodman and McMurphy ruled on those hires based on “the success of the coaches hired, difficulty of opponents in their respective conferences, bowl appearances, NCAA Tournament trips, conference titles and national championships won. The grades do not take into consideration any fundraising or building of facilities by the athletic directors.”

They gave Swarbrick an ‘A’ for his hiring of Kelly. It was his lone hire until he turned to former Notre Dame point guard and assistant coach Niele Ivey to replace 33-year women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw, who retired in April. She was not included in the grading. “What we make sure of when we make a hire is to not look at the candidate pool before we establish what the criteria are,” Swarbrick told Stadium. “What are the things we’re looking for now?” In the search for a football coach, there was one clear priority in a long list of criteria. “We identified about 13 criteria and screened every coach in the country,” Swarbrick said. “Literally, every Division I coach. Brian fit it the best. At the top of the list was, ‘Have you built a program?’ Because our program was broken. This wasn’t just a matter of changing the scheme and brining in a different philosophy. This was about rebuilding a program…Brian certainly had a track record of doing that.” Building a program essentially limited the candidate pool to sitting college head coaches, which Notre Dame has routine hired throughout its history. Kelly was 34-6 in three years at Cincinnati, engineered a five-win turnaround in two years at Central Michigan before that and won two Division II national titles in 14 years at Grand Valley State.

