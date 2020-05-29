St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles running back Arlen Harris Jr. has established himself as not only one of the best players in the St. Louis area but also in the entire Midwest for the 2022 class. He's right around 20 scholarship offers, including several new schools joining his list this spring, such as Arkansas, Florida, Michigan and Penn State. "The process has been very good," Harris said. "I’m not offer chasing at all, so I’m just giving it to God and trusting in his plan. It keeps me humble and hungry for more." Notre Dame hasn't offered Harris yet but is definitely a school to watch in his recruitment. He camped with the Irish last summer and returned to campus in October to see Notre Dame defeat USC.

Notre Dame defensive tackle commit Gabriel Rubio (left) with 2022 running back Arlen Harris Jr. (right) during a Notre Dame visit last fall.

"My visit to Notre Dame was really good," Harris told BlueandGold.com. "I felt very welcomed at Notre Dame. The crazy part is, it wasn’t just coaches. I was welcomed by fans and employees.

"My camp visit was also good. I learned a lot from Coach [Lance] Taylor and just a feel of what they preach." Harris rushed for 1,776 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2019 and was named the Archdiocesan Athletic Association small division offensive player of the year. He's teammates with Notre Dame class of 2021 defensive tackle commit Gabriel Rubio. "Gabriel has told me a lot about Notre Dame and the history he learned when he visited there," Harris noted. "The traditions that they have and just a lot of who Notre Dame is. Gabe also just tells me the simple things that he likes that he thinks I will like also. With that of course, he tells me I could do great things with him there as his running back, so Gabe puts in the good word!"