Springtime Crucial For Notre Dame To Assemble A Top 5 Class
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly's quote in preparation for the Camping World Bowl last December about how his program would tweak its recruiting efforts has been well documented at this point,.
“We want to break out of the 15th-ranked or the 10th-ranked (class),” Kelly said, “and we want to get into that next echelon.”
The days of big official visitors in the fall and in weeks leading up to the first Wednesday in February are mostly gone. For Notre Dame, spring is the new winter.
Everyone likes to talk about how the early signing period has changed recruiting, but I'd argue that another recent rule change has made a much bigger impact on college football.
And that would be the addition of official visitors during April to June during a prospect's junior year.
So many prospects now take their official visits in the spring/summer period and get their recruiting process out of the way by the start of their senior campaign.
By July 5, 2019, 16 of Notre Dame's 17 commits in the class of 2020 signees had already committed to the Irish. Twelve of them took their official visit during the spring/summer period.
For the most part, official visit talk for the 2021 class is in its early stages.
