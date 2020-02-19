Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly's quote in preparation for the Camping World Bowl last December about how his program would tweak its recruiting efforts has been well documented at this point,.

“We want to break out of the 15th-ranked or the 10th-ranked (class),” Kelly said, “and we want to get into that next echelon.”

The days of big official visitors in the fall and in weeks leading up to the first Wednesday in February are mostly gone. For Notre Dame, spring is the new winter.

Everyone likes to talk about how the early signing period has changed recruiting, but I'd argue that another recent rule change has made a much bigger impact on college football.