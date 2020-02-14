News More News
football

Spring Outlook: Sophomore Surge At Notre Dame

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

In yesterday’s pre-spring practice feature, we singled out two individuals we thought should be primed to make the "Junior Jump," much like rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Mike linebacker Drew White did last season while virtually coming out of nowhere to be the top two tacklers.

Today, it’s the 2020 sophomores.

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey is expected to enhance the Fighting Irish pass rush in 2020.
These are the second-year players who were in the background during their freshman season, hardly ever heard from (if at all) while making the transition to college and often getting caught in the numbers game.

They were redshirted as freshmen, even though they were allowed to make up to four game appearances.

{{ article.author_name }}