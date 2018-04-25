The emergence of junior end Khalid Kareem eased the mid-spring loss of senior Jay Hayes. Photo by Angela Driskell

Notre Dame’s breakout unit in 2017 was without question the Irish defense, which made major leaps in the first year of former defensive coordinator Mike Elko. Prior to Elko’s arrival, Notre Dame was coming off a four-year stretch in which the defense ranked 63rd, 58th, 79th and 49th in defensive efficiency according to the Fremeau Efficiency Index. In Elko’s first season the defense jumped all the way up to 20th, its highest mark since the 2012 season. Elko jumped ship after one season and was replaced by linebackers coach Clark Lea, who plans to run the same defense. That perceived level of continuity, and the return of nine starters from last season’s group, has raised expectations in South Bend. It is up to Lea to get the defense to build on last season’s success, but that will require improvement from a number of key players on all three levels of the defense. Here are our top five players who put together much improved or breakout performances:

DE KHALID KAREEM, JUNIOR

When the spring began there were ten returning starters, but strongside end Jay Hayes decided to leave the program midway through the practice period. Hayes' departure leaves a void in the starting lineup, but the spring emergence of junior Khalid Kareem was actually a factor in Hayes’s decision to leave. A consensus four-star recruit coming out of Farmington Hills (Mich.) Harrison, Kareem played very little as a freshman in 2016 but emerged as a key line reserve last fall. Despite playing 163 fewer snaps than the veteran Hayes, Kareem made more tackles for loss (5.5 to 3.5) more sacks (three to one) and registered more quarterback hurries (six to four). Hayes was the more potent run defender, but Kareem brought a strong all-around game to the table. During the spring, Kareem started to flash his big play potential on a more consistent basis, so much so that he started to eat away at Hayes’ first-team reps. Had he decided to return, Hayes was not guaranteed to start due to Kareem’s outstanding spring performance. During the spring Kareem continued putting his top-level pass rushing ability on display, but his breakout had more to do with his improvements as a run defender. A year older and stronger after more time in the strength program, Kareem did a better job holding up on the edge and making more plays against the run. Losing Hayes hurts the depth at end, but if Kareem stays healthy and carries his spring performance into the fall the Irish defense will get better production from the strongside end position.

S ALOHI GILMAN, JUNIOR

Notre Dame’s safety production in 2017 was incredibly disappointing, as the unit racked up just five pass break ups and failed to intercept any of the 445 passes opponents attempted. It was the second season in a row that Notre Dame got average to below average safety play. If Notre Dame wants to improve its defense next fall it must get better play and production from its safeties. Expectations for Navy transfer Alohi Gilman were that he would have a big role in reversing Notre Dame’s fortunes at safety. During spring practice Gilman showed why he is being counted on to move the safety position forward. He made a name for himself coming down in the box as a top run defender at Navy, finishing second on the team with 76 tackles during the 2016 season. Gilman made a career-high 12 tackles in a 28-27 victory over Notre Dame that fall. His physicality and instincts against the run were evident all spring. Gilman is an athletic player with a well-rounded game, and his ability to handle man coverage is something the defense lacked much of last season. At times he can get caught peaking into the backfield on play-action throws, but when Gilman is locked in he is an effective pass defender that got his hands on a number of passes this spring. That all-around game is something Notre Dame needs at safety, and his emergence at the boundary safety spot allowed the staff to move 2017 starter Jalen Elliott to the field spot, where he has shown himself to be most comfortable. Gilman also brought some leadership and intensity to the position that it lacked, and younger players like Elliott and Houston Griffith have fed off that, and it has made the unit better. If this continues into the fall it means that Gilman’s emergence will positively impact both safety positions in a significant way. Gilman had six tackles and forced a fumble that he also recovered in the Blue-Gold Game.

CB TROY PRIDE JR., JUNIOR

Arguably the deepest position on the Irish defense is cornerback. Junior Julian Love had an outstanding 2017 season, setting a school record with 23 passes defensed, and senior Nick Watkins was one of the most steady players on defense during the spring. Another year of physical and technical maturity helped Troy Pride Jr. improve his game this spring, but the competition at the position seemed to vault the junior into another level. Watkins was the early spring standpoint, and his quality play was a major positive from the spring in its own right. With Watkins thriving and senior Shaun Crawford getting some first team reps early in the spring, Pride was forced to up his game, and when that happened he took over the first team spot as the field cornerback. The fastest member of the Irish secondary, Pride always ran well enough to handle coverage duties at cornerback. During the spring we saw a stronger Pride, which helped him better handle Notre Dame’s bigger receiving corps. Improved technique helped him stay with quicker players like Michael Young and Freddy Canteen. Young was the only receiver that could beat Pride with any regularity, but even then the openings were tight and required a well-thrown ball from the quarterbacks. Of course, Pride won his fair share of those battles as well. Pride knows he must play at just as high of level in the fall if he wants to maintain his current hold on the starting position, and if he does the Irish will have an impactful cornerback duo to go with impressive depth. Pride had five tackles and two pass break ups in the Blue-Gold Game.

Junior cornerback Troy Pride Jr. capped a strong spring with a very good performance in the Blue-Gold Game. Photo by Angela Driskell

DE ADETOKUNBO OGUNDEJI, JUNIOR

Kareem was not the only junior defensive end to put together a strong spring. Classmate Adetokunbo Ogundeji had a strong spring, and his emergence also factored into the decision of Hayes to leave for Oklahoma ... or maybe now Georgia, who knows where exactly Hayes will end up. After missing most of his senior season at Walled Lake (Mich.) Central, Ogundeji came to Notre Dame in 2016 as a player with a lot of raw tools, but also one that would need a lot of time to develop. He flashed at times last season, but the presence of Hayes and Kareem combined with his lack of experience to keep him out of the rotation. His early spring performance was making it harder and harder to keep him out of the rotation, and when Hayes left the team, Ogundeji took full advantage and showed he possesses the tools to be a productive player in the Irish defense. Ogundeji is 6-foot-4 and has an impressive wingspan. During the spring he showed an advanced ability to use his length and power to take on blocks, to get off those blocks and to make plays on the ball. Rushing off the edge has always been a strong suit for Ogundeji, and his run game improvements this spring have helped him develop a more balanced game. With Hayes gone Notre Dame desperately needs Ogundeji to prove himself worthy of legit minutes. If he doesn’t continue developing, Notre Dame will be forced to play someone who is changing positions or to play a freshman. Junior Jamir Jones also put together a quality spring playing both the drop and strongside end spots, which adds to the depth. Ogundeji had six tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks in the Blue-Gold Game.

ROVER ASMAR BILAL, SENIOR