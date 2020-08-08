Notre Dame landed a massive commitment Saturday evening when Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive guard Rocco Spindler picked up a Fighting Irish hat in front of friends, family and reporters. Spindler's commitment is massive for a number of reasons. Down the list is the boost it gives Notre Dame's 2021 class ranking, but it's still noteworthy. Notre Dame came into Saturday with the No. 13 class in the country, and Spindler, who ranks as the nation's No. 56 overall prospect, gave the Irish 161 points to its class total. The Irish leapfrogged Texas, who also has 17 verbals in the 2021 class, for the No. 12 spot in the 2021 Rivals recruiting rankings.

Brian Kelly's 2021 recruiting class is inching closer to top 10 status. (USA Today)

Notre Dame is just 58 points from the No. 11 spot, which North Carolina currently holds. A 5.5 three-star recruit would be enough to jump the Tar Heels at this point. For further context, Ohio State, which has the No. 1 class in the country, has 19 commitments and 2,885 total points. At No. 10 is LSU, which has 16 pledges and 2,004 points. When sorting by average star ranking, Notre Dame's 2021 class ranks No. 15 in the country. It averages a 3.41 star ranking per commitment. The Irish were tied with Michigan and Tennessee at 3.38 but broke that with Spindler's pledge. Notre Dame only has a few spots remaining in the 2021 class and are looking to strike big. Atlanta Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas and Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala are key Irish targets, and their four-star status would give the class ranking a boost.