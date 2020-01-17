News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-17 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Speedy Florida WR Troy Stellato Excited By Notre Dame Offer

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons class of 2021 wide receiver Troy Stellato was in contact with the Notre Dame coaching staff throughout the fall and was receiving plenty of interest from the Fighting Irish.

Communication may have fallen off a bit between the two parties, but Stellato received great news from Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander on Wednesday.

Troy Stellato named a top schools list on Christmas Day. Is Notre Dame too late to the party? He answers below.
"It was really out of the blue," Stellato said. "Coach Alexander shot me a text and told me that he's not going to wait anymore. They wanted me to come up and visit before they offered. That was the plan but I didn't have the time to make it out there. They wanted to meet me face to face and give me the offer rather than just texting or calling me.

