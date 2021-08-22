Speedy Alabama RB On Notre Dame’s Radar
Deatsville (Ala.) Holtville’s Drew Pickett was one of the top underclassmen running backs to camp with Notre Dame back in June.
The class of 2023 running back performed for the Irish coaching staff on June 24, and Pickett left campus feeling that he impressed them.
“The camp was great,” Pickett said. “It was well organized and had great coaches to make sure it was ran smoothly. I feel like I performed well. There’s just a couple things I have to clean up a bit.”
Naturally, Pickett spent his time during the camp with Irish running backs coach Lance Taylor.
“I worked with Coach Taylor; I like his coaching style,” Pickett said. “I like how he demonstrated each drill and taught us in between.
Pickett got to get around campus as well and do the recruit-favorite photoshoot, where the 5-8, 178-pound shifty tailback was able to try on a Notre Dame uniform.
“The experience was great,” continued Pickett. “They welcomed me in and showed me around campus and the facilities. I loved it. The campus wasn’t too big but not too small. It’s very cozy.”
Pickett isn’t exactly sure where he stands on Notre Dame’s 2023 running back board, but it’s likely a situation where the staff will continue to evaluate him as his junior season gets going.
Notre Dame was Pickett’s last camp of the summer. He also visited Ohio State, Arkansas and Ole Miss in June.
“It was really exciting traveling across the country to different colleges and meeting the coaches,” he said. “It was definitely an experience to remember.”
Pickett holds scholarship offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Duke, Kansas, Mississippi, South Carolina, Toledo, UAB and Western Kentucky.
He was named Elmore County’s offensive player of the year for his efforts in 2020. He missed a couple games as a sophomore due to quarantine but still ran for 1,352 rushing yards and 11 scores on 225 carries.
“You see a kid’s work ethic like [Pickett’s] and the time he puts in, you’re not surprised,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said to The Wetumpka Herald. “When the season ended the year before until coming back in June, the time he put in is what people didn’t see. He was getting stronger and getting quicker. Even in the quarantine time, he was still working. It paid off and that showed once he got on the field.”
