Speedy Alabama RB On Notre Dame’s Radar

Deatsville (Ala.) Holtville’s Drew Pickett was one of the top underclassmen running backs to camp with Notre Dame back in June. The class of 2023 running back performed for the Irish coaching staff on June 24, and Pickett left campus feeling that he impressed them. “The camp was great,” Pickett said. “It was well organized and had great coaches to make sure it was ran smoothly. I feel like I performed well. There’s just a couple things I have to clean up a bit.”

Naturally, Pickett spent his time during the camp with Irish running backs coach Lance Taylor. “I worked with Coach Taylor; I like his coaching style,” Pickett said. “I like how he demonstrated each drill and taught us in between. Pickett got to get around campus as well and do the recruit-favorite photoshoot, where the 5-8, 178-pound shifty tailback was able to try on a Notre Dame uniform. “The experience was great,” continued Pickett. “They welcomed me in and showed me around campus and the facilities. I loved it. The campus wasn’t too big but not too small. It’s very cozy.” Pickett isn’t exactly sure where he stands on Notre Dame’s 2023 running back board, but it’s likely a situation where the staff will continue to evaluate him as his junior season gets going.