Multiple sources have informed Blue & Gold Illustrated that wide receiver Kevin Austin will be suspended for the 2019 season.

It was expected that the sophomore wideout would already miss the first four games while serving an unofficial suspension for a violation of team rules. According to sources, the same issue that resulted in the first suspension is also why he will now be out for the entire year.

Austin was one of the top recruits in Notre Dame's 2018 class, ranking as the No. 88 player in the country according to Rivals. He caught five passes for 90 yards as a true freshman in 2018, but he did not travel for the final two road contests of the season.

The Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. native was not getting much action during fall camp due to the fact he was not expected to play the first four games, but the hope was that he would get past that suspension and have the breakout the Irish saw from Kevin Stepherson in 2017 and Dexter Williams in 2018 after each served a four-game suspension to start the season.

Stepherson, of course, continued getting in trouble and was kicked off the team that December, but Williams bounced back from his adversity and went on to get selected by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.