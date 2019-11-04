Social Media Reaction: Recruits Enjoy Notre Dame Visit
Notre Dame had several notable visitors on campus Saturday, and the recruits are buzzing about their time in South Bend. Check out the Social Media Reaction below.
Had a amazing weekend at Notre Dame!! #GoIrish 🍀 @CoachBrianKelly @CoachJeffQuinn @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/aAdcLLp2Zd— Wyatt Milum (@MilumWyatt) November 3, 2019
Had an awesome experience at Notre Dame today. Huge thanks to @aarynkearney and @CoachBrianKelly for having me out for the win today. Also proud and happy to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Notre Dame 🍀 #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/xkA8e62lOP— Hunter Wohler (@HunterWohler) November 3, 2019
Honored to receive an offer from @NDFootball ☘️ #FightingIrish #NotreDame @dalex3333 #TEwracademy 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/C1Yxkee93x— ﾌㄒ (@jgpt333) November 2, 2019
Had a great time at Notre Dame this weekend! #GoIrish @aarynkearney @EDGYTIM @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/CFl2Gnzfdj— Willie Shaw III🦍⚡️ (@Shawiii_26) November 3, 2019
Had a great time at @NDFootball yesterday, can’t wait to get back!! pic.twitter.com/qdohcUj1OD— Jacob Gill (@jacobagill1) November 3, 2019
Had an amazing time at Notre Dame🍀🍀 Thank You for having me, Can’t wait to get back out here! pic.twitter.com/GdCpEkrzoJ— Kam Blanton⚡️⚡️ (@Kamblanton02) November 2, 2019
I had a great time at Norte Dame yesterday they have an awesome fan base an awesome facilities! @aarynkearney @dalex3333 @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/tLDATJp3Lv— Julian Gray (@jujudagrayt21) November 3, 2019
Thank you @NDFootball for a great time! 🍀Y’all definitely have something special going on in this program! Thanks for the hospitality and great win yesterday as well!#GoIrish @causey_tom @_Coach_L @NickyV05 @dpeloqu1 @CoachLT39 @PelhamPantherFB @AL6AFootball pic.twitter.com/ygyV9zt1Oc— Dylan Peterson (@Dpeterson_20_) November 3, 2019
Had a great time at the University of Notre Dame with my mother and grandmother. Thank you @aarynkearney for the invite, looking forward to coming back. Go Irish! pic.twitter.com/iFz2pua5ye— Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) November 4, 2019
Thank you @NDFootball for a great time! 🍀Y’all definitely have something special going on in this program! Thanks for the hospitality and great win yesterday as well!#GoIrish 🍀 pic.twitter.com/qkOopWoShs— Christian Lewis 🎭 (@ChrisLew__) November 3, 2019
Thank you to @CoachLT39 and @NDFootball for inviting me out to the game! Loved the atmosphere and can’t wait to be back 💯 pic.twitter.com/bYekzAfzqX— Kenenna Odeluga (@OdelugaKenenna) November 3, 2019
2021 SOC DB @JimmyWyrick21 and 2022 Carroll DB @AvyonneJ taking it in at Notre Dame! Thanks @CoachBrianKelly @ToddLyght @aarynkearney for having these young men in South Bend. Great Win for the Irish #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/IBMNiKm8Ac— derronjones (@derronjones1) November 3, 2019
2022 ATH Will Futhey
Had a great day at Notre Dame! Very thankful and blessed for the opportunity to come down for a visit! The atmosphere is unmatched and the culture is amazing! Go Irish ☘️ @aarynkearney @NDFootball @BrianPolian pic.twitter.com/tcwnnuqP4a— Will Futhey (@WillFuthey) November 3, 2019
