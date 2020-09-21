Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 52-0 victory against the South Florida Bulls on Saturday.

• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 66, and zero Notre Dame players hit that mark.





Quarterback Snap Count Observations

• Senior quarterback Ian Book played 50 snaps or fewer against four opponents in 2019: Michigan (49), New Mexico (44), Navy (39) and Bowling Green (37).

• Even though true freshman quarterback Drew Pyne only threw two passes against USF, his 15 snaps are significant. Sophomore quarterback Brendon Clark only played 16 snaps in all of 2019.

• Against USF, Pyne and senior walk-on J.D. Carney played the first offensive snaps of their Notre Dame career.