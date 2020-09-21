 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Snap Counts From The 52-0 Victory Over The South Florida Bulls
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-21 09:00:00 -0500') }} football

Snap Counts: USF Vs. Notre Dame

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@Andrew Mentock
Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 52-0 victory against the South Florida Bulls on Saturday.

Notre Dame freshman vyper Jordan Botelho saw his first action in a Fighting Irish uniform against USF, playing 18 defensive snaps.
Offense

• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 66, and zero Notre Dame players hit that mark.


Quarterback Snap Count Observations

• Senior quarterback Ian Book played 50 snaps or fewer against four opponents in 2019: Michigan (49), New Mexico (44), Navy (39) and Bowling Green (37).

• Even though true freshman quarterback Drew Pyne only threw two passes against USF, his 15 snaps are significant. Sophomore quarterback Brendon Clark only played 16 snaps in all of 2019.

• Against USF, Pyne and senior walk-on J.D. Carney played the first offensive snaps of their Notre Dame career.

Quarterback
Player Vs. USF 2020 2019

Ian Book

50

125

825

Drew Pyne

15

15

-

J.D. Carney

1

1

-
Running Snap Count Observations

Kyren Williams’ played just under half the number of snaps compared to Duke last week. This is important, as it shows the team will manage his workload, which should prevent him from breaking down in the season like running back Josh Adams did in 2017.

• Four different running backs played at least 12 snaps.

• Against USF, sophomore Kendall Abdur-Rahman played his two snaps lined up in the slot. They were the first offensive snaps of his Notre Dame career.

