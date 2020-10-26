 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Snap Counts From The 45-3 Victory Over The Pittsburgh Panthers
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-26 09:13:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Snap Counts: Pittsburgh Vs. Notre Dame

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@Andrew Mentock
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from their 45-3 victory against the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

In 45-3 win over Pittsburgh, many Notre Dame backup got in the game.
In 45-3 win over Pittsburgh, many Notre Dame backup got in the game. ((ACC))

Offense

• The total snap count on offense as listed by PFF was 87, with none of the Notre Dame offensive players hitting that mark.

Quarterback Snap Count Observations

• Despite sitting out the fourth quarter, Ian Book still played 67 snaps, which is slightly higher than his season average of 65.75 heading into the game. He averaged 63.46 snaps in 2019.


Quarterback
Player Vs. Pitt 2020 2019

Ian Book

67

330

825

Brendon Clark

18

18

19

Drew Pyne

4

19

J.D. Carney

1

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}