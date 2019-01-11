Snap Counts: Final 2018/Clemson
Notre Dame ended the 2018 season with a 30-3 loss to Clemson. It was a disappointing end to what was otherwise an outstanding season for the Fighting Irish.
Below are the final snap counts for the 2018 season, which includes the snap counts from Notre Dame's season-ending loss.
OFFENSE
* Running backs Dexter Williams and Tony Jones Jr. all set career highs in snap counts during the 2018 season. Williams tied his single game career high with 51 snaps in the loss to Clemson, tying the mark he previous set on Nov. 3 against Northwestern.
* Notre Dame's starting wide receivers played 91.2 percent of the available snaps against Clemson and 89.6 percent of the wide receiver snaps during the season. The backup wide receivers played just 18 snaps against Clemson and just 265 total snaps during the season.
