Notre Dame picked up its second win of the season by beating the brakes off South Florida 52-0. When an opponent is so overmatched, it’s hard to glean too much from the victory, but there were still a few useful nuggets found in the advanced analytical tools offered by Pro Football Focus.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book was far from perfect on Saturday, but he was much improved on shorter throws, which was a point of emphasis for head coach Brian Kelly after the 27-13 win over Duke last weekend.

“Ian made some really nice plays for us,” Kelly said in his postgame press conference. “What I said to Ian on the sidelines was that he’s got to make some of the easy plays, the layups, if you will.”

Against the Blue Devils, Book was 15 for 21 on throws of 10 yards or shorter, a completion percentage of 71.4 percent. While Book didn’t have as many opportunities to throw against USF, he was still much better on his "layups," going nine for 10 on throws of 10 yards or less — a completion percentage of 90 percent.

In terms of passing, the big difference between Notre Dame’s first two games is that against Duke, Notre Dame puts an emphasis on the screen game and quick throws. In total, Book threw the ball behind the line of scrimmage eight times against the Blue Devils, completing five of them.

Against USF, all of Book’s passes traveled at least one yard downfield, so we still need to see Book do a better job behind the line of scrimmage, but at least he's trending in the right direction on short throws.