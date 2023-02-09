Adon Shuler will spend his first semester at Notre Dame recovering from a shoulder injury. Shuler, a freshman safety who enrolled at Notre Dame last month, will be sidelined for spring practice in March and April following surgery, a source confirmed Thursday with Inside ND Sports. Irish Sports Daily first reported the news. Shuler made reference to the injury on Twitter with photos and a message: "I'll be back Soon!" The 5-foot-11, 197-pound Shuler maintained the second-longest verbal commitment in Notre Dame's 2023 class. The Irvington (N.J.) High product verbally committed to the Irish on Aug. 15, 2021 and signed with the Irish in December 2022. Only four-star defensive end Brenan Vernon was committed to Notre Dame longer in the class. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD Shuler had a chance to get valuable reps this spring alongside fellow early enrollee Ben Minich, a four-star recruit, at safety, a position that returns three key contributors — DJ Brown, Xavier Watts and Ramon Henderson. Instead, he'll be limited to mental reps as Minich and junior-to-be Justin Walters try to work their way up the depth chart. Oklahoma State graduate transfer Thomas Harper could also play safety or nickelback for Notre Dame this spring. Three-star safety Brandyn Hillman will join Notre Dame in the summer. Shuler finished his high school career by playing in the All-American Bowl in which he recorded two tackles. Rivals rated Shuler as a three-star recruit and ranked him as the No. 40 safety in the 2023 class. In nine games as a senior at Irvington, Shuler totaled 103 tackles, three interceptions and one forced fumble on defense. He also rushed for 567 yards and four touchdowns on 43 carries and caught seven passes for 95 yards. "Adon is a really physical player and a competitor," Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden said of Shuler in December. Notre Dame's defensive newcomers — recently enrolled transfers and early enrolled freshmen — are scheduled to meet with local reporters Friday. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE