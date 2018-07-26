Shamrock Secrets: Notes From Notre Dame's Summer Workouts
Notre Dame wrapped up its summer workouts this week and the Fighting Irish players are headed back home for a few days before returning for fall camp in August.
Blue & Gold Illustrated spoke with a number of different sources to get a read on how things went for the Irish over the summer.
To read the inside scoop for the Irish offense click this link: OFFENSE
To read the inside scoop for the Irish defense click this link: DEFENSE
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.