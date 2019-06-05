News More News
Shamrock Secrets: Latest On the 2020 DB Board - Part I

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider

New Jersey defensive back Clarence Lewis is officially visiting Notre Dame.

Recruiting insider Mike Singer dives deep into the Notre Dame defensive back board and breaks down where the Irish stand with several of its prospects.

Who is Notre Dame trending with? How many defensive backs would the Irish like to take? Blue & Gold Illustrated has the latest scoop.

