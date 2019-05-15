News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-15 17:47:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Shamrock Secrets: Intel On Notre Dame's Stops In Texas; New Jersey On Deck

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Rkmnppzwwpyohets1gpb
Notre Dame saw Texas DB Christian Gonzalez this week (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Shamrock Secrets is a special piece with insider tidbits on Notre Dame recruiting.

Get the latest intel on Notre Dame's stops in Texas this week and where the staff will be next below.

Uiu4wxjpydpp6melwqte
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}