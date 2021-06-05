Seven Thoughts On Notre Dame Adding Marshall Grad Transfer OG Cain Madden

Notre Dame decided its offensive line makeover could use a veteran external addition.

It not only found the desired experience, but landed one of the two 2020 AP All-Americans in the transfer portal. Former Marshall guard Cain Madden announced his commitment to the Irish Friday at the conclusion of an official visit. This season will be the 24-year-old former walk-on’s sixth in college football.

Here are some thoughts on Madden addition and what it means.