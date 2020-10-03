The public safety announcement would last about a half-minute, but they became embedded and immortalized in Notre Dame Stadium lore.

For more than 50 years, those familiar and awaited words from Indiana State Police Sergeant Tim McCarthy at the end of the third quarter of Notre Dame home football games became as much a staple of the game-day experience as tailgating, pep rallies or The Victory March.

McCarthy passed away at age 89 this Thursday in his Westville, Ind., residence, 10 months after his wife of 63 years, Carole, died. A private funeral service was held Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Otis, Ind.

The Fort Wayne, Ind., native grew up a Notre Dame fan and in 1960, amidst a 2-8 season by the Fighting Irish, he became the public information/safety education officer for the Indiana State Police’s Dunes Park District 1 office in Chesterton, Ind.

The job also involved making public safety announcements at Notre Dame home games, especially because of a high rate of accidents following games. In addition, he would meet the visiting team in Michigan City and escort their buses to Notre Dame.

However, he found during his deliveries that they did not resonate with the audience, and basically were ignored. So in 1961, he decided to “get their attention” by wrapping up with a pun. His first during the 1961 season during a lull in the action was: “The automobile replaced the horse, but the driver should stay on the wagon.”

Groans filled the Notre Dame Stadium air with that one — but this time at least McCarthy knew they were listening. It became a point of pride the first couple of years that the audience would quiet down just to listen to how “corny” his next line would be.

In 1978, McCarthy was ready to retire as a state trooper — but Notre Dame legendary athletics director Ed “Moose” Krause asked him to continue his public service announcement because it had become such an anticipated part of a Fighting Irish home game. Thus, it continued right through 2015 when McCarthy did his final announcement on the field — and then has had recorded ones ever since then played back over the public address system.

Among the many favorites through the years of his and at more than 300 games:

“Safe drivers get the cheers by avoiding the booze.”

“Drinking drivers are not very funny, but they can still crack you up.”

“Don't short-change yourself, by driving without any sense.”

"Having that itch to get home fast could cost you a rash of trouble.”





When rain or even snow were present, he was prepared with lines such as:

“With all the rainfall today, we do not need a drip behind the wheel.”

“When the weather is wet, never let your driving get rusty.”

“Remember, do not let your driving make you Grumpy or Dopey when the roads are Snow White.”





When Thanksgiving was around the corner, there was: “Remember, driving like a turkey is a fowl way to drive!”





There were other themes that included laundry, the zoo or music, and numerous other areas:

“You won’t be taken to the cleaners if your driving is spotless.”

“Monkey around in traffic, and you may end up in a cage.”

“Drive like a musician: C sharp or B flat.”

“You’ll never find that bluebird of happiness with too many swallows.”

“A drinking driver is like a gun: both are dangerous when loaded.”

“Drive like a happy doctor: have a lot of patience.”

“Driving half lit is not very bright.”

“The reason we hammer at safety is to prevent you from getting nailed.”

“Remember, no one relishes a pickled driver.”

“Drive when you're stoned, and you may hit rock bottom.”

“You may be at the end of your rope if you tie one on.”

"Don't let your day go down the drain by forgetting today's safety plug."

In 2009, he and public address announcer Mike Collins released the book, "May I Have Your Attention ... Wit And Wisdom From The Notre Dame Press Box."

In 2013, McCarthy was awarded an honorary monogram from the University of Notre Dame.