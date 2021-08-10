 See Where Notre Dame Football Ranks In Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-10 11:02:33 -0500') }} football Edit

See Where Notre Dame Football Ranks In Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll

Tyler Horka • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@tbhorka
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The college football season is less than three weeks away.

It kicks off with a slate of five games, including Nebraska at Illinois, on Aug. 28. Notre Dame doesn't start its season until Sunday, Sept. 5 against Florida State in Tallahassee.

USA Today made that day feel closer than ever by releasing its preseason Sports AFCA Coaches Poll on Tuesday. Notre Dame checked in at No. 7 in the poll.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly (middle) walks with defensive line coach Mike Elston (left) and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman (right).
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly (middle) walks with defensive line coach Mike Elston (left) and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman (right). (Chad Weaver)

The Irish find themselves ranked in the preseason poll for the fourth-straight season and ninth time in the last 10 years. The only years Notre Dame has not been ranked in the preseason poll in head coach Brian Kelly's 12-year tenure were before his first season in 2010 and in 2017 when the Irish were coming off a 4-8 season — Kelly's only losing campaign in South Bend.

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}