See Where Notre Dame Football Ranks In Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll
The college football season is less than three weeks away.
It kicks off with a slate of five games, including Nebraska at Illinois, on Aug. 28. Notre Dame doesn't start its season until Sunday, Sept. 5 against Florida State in Tallahassee.
USA Today made that day feel closer than ever by releasing its preseason Sports AFCA Coaches Poll on Tuesday. Notre Dame checked in at No. 7 in the poll.
The Irish find themselves ranked in the preseason poll for the fourth-straight season and ninth time in the last 10 years. The only years Notre Dame has not been ranked in the preseason poll in head coach Brian Kelly's 12-year tenure were before his first season in 2010 and in 2017 when the Irish were coming off a 4-8 season — Kelly's only losing campaign in South Bend.
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.