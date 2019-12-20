News More News
Scouting Video: Notre Dame 2021 RB Target Will Shipley

Jacey Zembal
Special to BlueandGold

Matthews (N.C.) Weddington High junior running back Will Shipley did nearly everything but sell popcorn at halftime of the NCHSAA 3AA state title game Saturday.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder dominated from start to finish in leading Weddington High to a 34-14 win over Sanford (N.C.) Lee County squad that featured a pair of North Carolina commits.

NC State, which hosted the game, Stanford, Clemson and Notre Dame are all trying to land the Rivals.com No. 1-ranked all-purpose back in the class of 2021. He is ranked No. 33 overall nationally and has at least 26 scholarship offers.

Our friends at The Wolfpacker contributed the video and report below.

