Scoop: Updates On Ramon Henderson, Tosh Baker, Michael Mayer, More

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest scoop on Notre Dame's 2020 recruiting class just six days before National Signing Day.

*Where does key defensive back recruit Ramon Henderson stand with his decision?
*How solid is four-star tackle Tosh Baker with the Irish?
*What's the latest with elite tight end Michael Mayer?
*Is there concern with any 2021 commits?
*Who will Brian Kelly be visiting on Thursday?

Click Here for the latest scoop.

Tosh Baker committed to Notre Dame in May
