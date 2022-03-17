Samuel M'Pemba a top priority for Notre Dame ahead of upcoming visit
The battle for Samuel M’Pemba is not getting any easier. And Notre Dame is fully aware.Once Marcus Freeman became head coach, the Irish put on the full-court press for the five-star athlete from IM...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news