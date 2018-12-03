Click HERE to sign up for an annual subscription to BlueAndGold.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Irish apparel and gear!

Three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, honoring the best center in the FBS, were announced on Monday afternoon and Irish center Sam Mustipher is up for the prestigious award.

Mustipher is joined by Ross Pierschbacher of Alabama and Garrett Bradbury of NC State as the remaining candidates. The senior has started 37-straight games for the Irish up the middle and was elected as a captain for the 2018 campaign.

"The winner of the Rimington Trophy will be presented live during the ESPNU Red Carpet Show on Thursday, December 6, 2018 immediately preceding the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show," the press release announcing the finalists stated. "Both shows will originate from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia."'

Mustipher would be the first Irish center to win the award, which has been handed out since 2000.

According the award's website, the winner is selected by "determining the consensus All-American center pick from" the Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News and Football Writers Association of America All-America teams.