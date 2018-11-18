After recording eight total tackles and two interceptions in a 36-3 Notre Dame win over Syracuse, Irish safety Alohi Gilman was named the FBS National Defensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

The junior defensive back was part of a Notre Dame defense that held an explosive Syracuse offense to just three points and 234 yards of total offense. The Orange entered the game averaging over 40 points and 480 yards per contest.

Gilman joins defensive end Khalid Kareem (Michigan) and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (Stanford) as the Irish players to win the award this season. Per the foundation's site, Gilman is the ninth Notre Dame player since 2004 to be honored.

Through 11 games, Gilman is tied for second on the team in total tackles (66) and interceptions (two). He also has three pass break ups.

The 2018 season marks the 15th year the Walter Camp Football Foundation has dished out Player of the Week honors, which are selected by a panel of "national media members and administered by the Foundation."