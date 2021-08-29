Rookie Report: Notre Dame Freshmen Who Can Make Instant Impact

Notre Dame entered the 2020 season with a trio of true freshmen who many pundits felt would see the field plenty. Wide receiver Jordan Johnson, tight end Michael Mayer and running back Chris Tyree were even dubbed the “Big Three.”

Johnson only appeared in two games, totaled 26 snaps and did not record a reception. His freshman season didn’t go as planned, and the former five-star recruit entered the transfer portal after spring ball ended and landed at UCF.

Mayer and Tyree were outstanding. Mayer was named to The Athletic’s Freshman All-America first team for his efforts last season, after he caught 42 passes for 450 yards and two touchdowns. Tyree jumped three veteran running backs to be the No. 2 ball carrier behind Kyren Williams and totaled 496 yards and four touchdowns on 73 carries.

Notre Dame did have a third freshman who contributed in a big way in 2020, but it wasn’t who we thought it would be. Cornerback Clarence Lewis wasn’t invited to any major postseason all-star games as a recruit. He was ranked by Rivals as a three-star player. The Edison, N.J., native was primarily a receiver in high school and was seen as a developmental player at cornerback.