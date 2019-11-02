Robert Hainsey Has Probable Fractured Ankle
Notre Dame lost another member of its offensive line during a 21-20 win against Virginia Tech.
Brian Kelly said after the game that starting right guard and captain Robert Hainsey likely suffered a fractured left ankle in the first quarter of the victory.
"Looks like a fractured ankle," Kelly said.
At this time, Notre Dame has not said how much time Hainsey will miss this year, but if it is a fractured ankle, he is almost guaranteed to miss the rest of the regular season and perhaps a bowl game.
Redshirt sophomore Josh Lugg came off the bench to play in his stead.
Hainsey is the second member of the right side of the offensive line to go down in as many weeks.
Against Michigan, starting right guard Tommy Kraemer suffered a sprained MCL and is out four to six weeks.
Redshirt senior Trevor Ruhland filled in for Kraemer and performed admirably.
Ruhland has his own medical history and Kelly admitted after the game that he wasn't sure the now starting right guard would even be able to play this season.
"He loves his teammates," Kelly said. "He loves playing for Notre Dame and what he did is we thought he was going to be a medical redshirt, quite frankly. We thought that there was no way. If you asked our training staff, and I don't think I'm putting any words in their mouths, they didn't think that he was going to make it through the summer.
"But he wanted to play in his senior year, it was important to him. So it's great to see him have some success."
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.