Notre Dame lost another member of its offensive line during a 21-20 win against Virginia Tech. Brian Kelly said after the game that starting right guard and captain Robert Hainsey likely suffered a fractured left ankle in the first quarter of the victory.

Notre Dame's now injured right tackle Robert Hainsey (Mike Miller)

"Looks like a fractured ankle," Kelly said. At this time, Notre Dame has not said how much time Hainsey will miss this year, but if it is a fractured ankle, he is almost guaranteed to miss the rest of the regular season and perhaps a bowl game.

Redshirt sophomore Josh Lugg came off the bench to play in his stead.

Hainsey is the second member of the right side of the offensive line to go down in as many weeks. Against Michigan, starting right guard Tommy Kraemer suffered a sprained MCL and is out four to six weeks.