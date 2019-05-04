Road Notebook: Notes And Observations On Irish targets In Texas
— Let’s go ahead and start with Chris Thompson. Man, I love this kid both as a player and a person. I went out to Duncanville two years ago, and he immediately popped out at me as player that had the potential to be a national recruit. At the time, Thompson was an unknown and had no offers. Fast forward to now, and Thompson is one of the country’s top safeties.
— Whenever I talk to the staff at Duncanville or his trainer, Christian White, who has produced several NFL defensive backs, the first thing that always comes out of their mouth is ‘leader.’ Thompson isn’t a vocal guy, but he takes care of business on and off the field. When he’s not studying or practicing with his team, Thompson is consistently in the lab with White. He is a great fit for a program like Notre Dame.
2020 Duncanville S Chris Thompson (6-3, 180) is a prospect I really like. Definitely a name to file away. pic.twitter.com/ha5ofrIPQQ— "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandBGI) May 10, 2017
— On the field, Thompson is an intimidating force on the back end. He spent a lot of time in the box for Duncanville this season out of necessity and his willingness to the lay the wood. Thompson has tremendous closing speed and loves to finish off ball carriers. He is as physical as they come. When evaluating Thompson, people usually underrate him as a pure cover safety. But make no mistake about it, Thompson rarely lets anything get over the top of him.
Chris Thompson (@cdotcaash_) delivers the final hit pic.twitter.com/dCCTlmdz09— "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandBGI) May 2, 2019
