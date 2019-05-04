— Let’s go ahead and start with Chris Thompson. Man, I love this kid both as a player and a person. I went out to Duncanville two years ago, and he immediately popped out at me as player that had the potential to be a national recruit. At the time, Thompson was an unknown and had no offers. Fast forward to now, and Thompson is one of the country’s top safeties.

— Whenever I talk to the staff at Duncanville or his trainer, Christian White, who has produced several NFL defensive backs, the first thing that always comes out of their mouth is ‘leader.’ Thompson isn’t a vocal guy, but he takes care of business on and off the field. When he’s not studying or practicing with his team, Thompson is consistently in the lab with White. He is a great fit for a program like Notre Dame.