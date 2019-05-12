*** My week on the road got started with a big stop at Pinnacle (Ariz.) as I saw four-star offensive tackle Tosh Baker in action. I was familiar with Baker from my previous position, but this way my first time actually seeing him in person, and boy, was he impressive. Baker is a legit 6-foot-8, 275 pounds and moves extremely well for his size. Sometimes, height can be a hindrance when you get past 6-foot-6, but Baker is extremely athletic and has super long arms. He’s also very patient and has great balance. He never looked awkward.

*** When I asked college coaches at the practice showcase about Baker, two names that immediately came up were Joe Staley and Ronnie Stanley. Both were first round NFL Draft picks and happened to be coached by Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn, who was in attendance. Baker’s potential is out of this world. He definitely has first round talent written all over him. When our national analyst Adam Gorney reached out to me to ask about Baker’s ranking, I told him I thought he was a national Top 50 player. And he could be even higher when his senior season is done, in my opinion.