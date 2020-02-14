Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas has announced his top schools list, and to no one's surprise, Notre Dame made the cut. Alabama, Arkansas, Ohio State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, LSU and Florida are listed among the 6-2, 205-pounder's favorite schools list. The defending national champion LSU Tigers haven't offered Thomas yet but are showing increased interest in him.

Notre Dame is a favorite for 2021 WR Jayden Thomas. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Thomas visited Notre Dame for the Virginia Tech game Nov. 2 and added an offer from the Irish that weekend. It was his second time in South Bend,. "When I went up there, it was a shock," Thomas previously told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "I went up there [in 2018] for a camp, but I didn’t get a whole feel for it. When I went up there [in November], I talked to some of the players and I really enjoyed the atmosphere, all of it.” Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County’s Cane Berrong, the nation’s No. 12 tight end per Rivals, and Athens (Ga.) Academy’s Deion Colzie, the No. 11 wide receiver in the land, both pledged to the Irish least year and boast skill sets that have the Notre Dame coaching staff excited.