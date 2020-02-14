Rivals250 WR Jayden Thomas Lists Notre Dame In Top Group
Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas has announced his top schools list, and to no one's surprise, Notre Dame made the cut.
Alabama, Arkansas, Ohio State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, LSU and Florida are listed among the 6-2, 205-pounder's favorite schools list.
The defending national champion LSU Tigers haven't offered Thomas yet but are showing increased interest in him.
Thomas visited Notre Dame for the Virginia Tech game Nov. 2 and added an offer from the Irish that weekend. It was his second time in South Bend,.
"When I went up there, it was a shock," Thomas previously told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "I went up there [in 2018] for a camp, but I didn’t get a whole feel for it. When I went up there [in November], I talked to some of the players and I really enjoyed the atmosphere, all of it.”
Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County’s Cane Berrong, the nation’s No. 12 tight end per Rivals, and Athens (Ga.) Academy’s Deion Colzie, the No. 11 wide receiver in the land, both pledged to the Irish least year and boast skill sets that have the Notre Dame coaching staff excited.
Notre Dame hopes to complete a Peach State trifecta by adding Thomas to join its current Georgia commits, and to go with Pickerington (Ohio) Central’s Lorenzo Styles, the No. 7 receiver in the 2021 class according to Rivals, who committed to the Irish in October.
According to his team's Maxpreps page, has hauled in 83 passes for 1,224 yards and eight touchdowns during his high school career.
Rivals ranks Thomas as the nation's No. 122 prospect, No. 20 wide receiver and No. 11 prospect in the state of Georgia.
