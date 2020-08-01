BlueAndGold - Rivals250 WR Jayden Thomas Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame, Baseball, More

On July 17, Atlanta Pace Academy class of 2021 wide receiver Jayden Thomas announced a top five schools list of Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State.

A common theme between all five schools is their pursuit of him in two sports.

Along with being ranked the nation’s No. 131 overall prospect and No. 23 wide receiver in America, Thomas can play either outfield or short stop on the diamond. Baseball is a key factor in his recruitment as well.

“It’s definitely playing a big part,” Thomas said. “I’ve been playing baseball since I was four. I have a love and passion for it, so why not play both [in college]? Colleges are more attractive if they’ll let me play both.”