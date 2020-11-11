Notre Dame’s newest 2021 scholarship offer went out Monday night, as San Diego Morse running back Byron Cardwell received the news from Irish running backs coach Lance Taylor. The Irish have been expressing some interest in Cardwell going back to 2019 — mainly sending him mail. But contact between the coaching staff and started heating up in October. Notre Dame reached out to Morse head coach Tracy McNair to gauge Cardwell’s interest in the Fighting Irish. It’s safe to say that the four-star prospect is intrigued with Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish offered a four-star playmaker earlier this week.

“Coach Taylor was texting me a little bit and then he called me,” Cardwell explained. “We were talking about how I’ve been, what it’s like for them up there, game planning for their next game and his career in coaching and playing football. We were getting to know each other, and at the end, he offered me a scholarship.” Cardwell, who ranks as the nation’s No. 234 overall prospect and No. 13 running back, had a moment of relief and excitement when he received the Notre Dame offer. “It felt good,” he added. “Coach Taylor is a cool guy off the field, and on the field, he’s about his business. He’s from Alabama, and my mom is too. Knowing that and the backs he’s coached and the coaches he’s been under – I’m looking at all of those aspects.” Cal, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, UCLA and USC are among the schools recruiting Cardwell, who is one of the top uncommitted backs in the country. He’s taking a very patient approach to his recruiting process.