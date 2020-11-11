Rivals250 RB Byron Cardwell Breaks Down New Notre Dame Offer
Notre Dame’s newest 2021 scholarship offer went out Monday night, as San Diego Morse running back Byron Cardwell received the news from Irish running backs coach Lance Taylor.
The Irish have been expressing some interest in Cardwell going back to 2019 — mainly sending him mail. But contact between the coaching staff and started heating up in October. Notre Dame reached out to Morse head coach Tracy McNair to gauge Cardwell’s interest in the Fighting Irish.
It’s safe to say that the four-star prospect is intrigued with Notre Dame.
“Coach Taylor was texting me a little bit and then he called me,” Cardwell explained. “We were talking about how I’ve been, what it’s like for them up there, game planning for their next game and his career in coaching and playing football. We were getting to know each other, and at the end, he offered me a scholarship.”
Cardwell, who ranks as the nation’s No. 234 overall prospect and No. 13 running back, had a moment of relief and excitement when he received the Notre Dame offer.
“It felt good,” he added. “Coach Taylor is a cool guy off the field, and on the field, he’s about his business. He’s from Alabama, and my mom is too. Knowing that and the backs he’s coached and the coaches he’s been under – I’m looking at all of those aspects.”
Cal, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, UCLA and USC are among the schools recruiting Cardwell, who is one of the top uncommitted backs in the country. He’s taking a very patient approach to his recruiting process.
“I’m waiting until January; I’ll sign in the second period,” Cardwell explained. “I’m waiting it out. I have a couple months. In the beginning of January, I’ll really narrow it down and start asking those questions.”
Waiting until February will allow Cardwell more time to visit more colleges – regardless of whether or not the dead period lifts. Notre Dame is on his mind for a visit too.
“I told [Coach Taylor] I want to visit if possible,” Cardwell said. “I’ll go up there if they open recruiting back up, but if not, I’ll go out there on my own with my dad and see the city — take a business trip up there.”
During his sophomore and junior seasons, Cardwell totaled 371 rushing attempts for 1,968 yards 34 touchdowns. He added 42 receptions for 716 yards and four scores as well.
California is not playing high school football this fall, but since Cardwell is not enrolling early, he’ll have the opportunity to have a senior season if possible.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.