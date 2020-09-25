 Rivals250 Offensive Tackle Aliou Bah Excited By Recent Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-25 09:20:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 OL Excited By Recent Notre Dame Offer

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame started expressing interest in Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven class of 2022 offensive tackle Aliou Bah last October, which the 6-6, 316-pounder appreciates.

A number of Irish staffers were reaching out to Bah’s high school coach last fall, and it eventually led to Bah receiving an offer from Notre Dame.

“It kind of surprised me, but it is definitely worth the wait,” Bah said of the Notre Dame offer.

Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven offensive tackle Aliou Bah
Rivals rates Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven product Aliou Bah as a four-star talent, the No. 8 player in Tennessee, and the No. 29 offensive tackle and No. 219 overall prospect nationally. (Rivals.com)

Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn extended the offer to Bah, who is ranked as the nation’s No. 29 offensive tackle and No. 219 overall prospect in the country, on Sept. 2.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}