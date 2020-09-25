Notre Dame started expressing interest in Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven class of 2022 offensive tackle Aliou Bah last October, which the 6-6, 316-pounder appreciates.

A number of Irish staffers were reaching out to Bah’s high school coach last fall, and it eventually led to Bah receiving an offer from Notre Dame.

“It kind of surprised me, but it is definitely worth the wait,” Bah said of the Notre Dame offer.