Rivals250 OL Excited By Recent Notre Dame Offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame started expressing interest in Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven class of 2022 offensive tackle Aliou Bah last October, which the 6-6, 316-pounder appreciates.
A number of Irish staffers were reaching out to Bah’s high school coach last fall, and it eventually led to Bah receiving an offer from Notre Dame.
“It kind of surprised me, but it is definitely worth the wait,” Bah said of the Notre Dame offer.
Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn extended the offer to Bah, who is ranked as the nation’s No. 29 offensive tackle and No. 219 overall prospect in the country, on Sept. 2.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news