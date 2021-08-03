Rivals250 DL Anthony Lucas Includes Notre Dame In Top Schools

Notre Dame has 11 defensive commitments in the 2022 class, and the Irish staff is being very selective moving forward as it wraps up recruiting on that side of the ball. Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral strong side defensive end Anthony Lucas is one of Notre Dame’s very top targets left on the board. The Irish staff took a step forward in their hopes to land his commitment on Tuesday afternoon, as he placed Notre Dame in his top seven schools group.

The Fighting Irish are a major contender for Lucas. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Alabama, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC made the cut for the 6-5, 285-pounder, who Rivals ranks as the nation’s No. 12 strong-side end and No. 148 overall prospect in America. He officially visited Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Miami, Oregon and Alabama in June. He is expected to take additional unofficial visits in the fall. In a post-visit interview with BlueandGold.com, Lucas spoke highly of his experience at Notre Dame. “The trip was amazing,” Lucas said. “I got to see a lot of the stuff they have to offer academically and football-wise. Seeing campus was amazing. The coaches showed a lot of hospitality. The players, I loved hanging out with them. “It’s not a four-year decision, it’s a 40-year decision, and Notre Dame is able to get you that degree to take those steps further after football is done.