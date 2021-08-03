Rivals250 DL Anthony Lucas Includes Notre Dame In Top Schools
Notre Dame has 11 defensive commitments in the 2022 class, and the Irish staff is being very selective moving forward as it wraps up recruiting on that side of the ball.
Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral strong side defensive end Anthony Lucas is one of Notre Dame’s very top targets left on the board. The Irish staff took a step forward in their hopes to land his commitment on Tuesday afternoon, as he placed Notre Dame in his top seven schools group.
Alabama, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC made the cut for the 6-5, 285-pounder, who Rivals ranks as the nation’s No. 12 strong-side end and No. 148 overall prospect in America.
He officially visited Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Miami, Oregon and Alabama in June. He is expected to take additional unofficial visits in the fall.
In a post-visit interview with BlueandGold.com, Lucas spoke highly of his experience at Notre Dame.
“The trip was amazing,” Lucas said. “I got to see a lot of the stuff they have to offer academically and football-wise. Seeing campus was amazing. The coaches showed a lot of hospitality. The players, I loved hanging out with them.
“It’s not a four-year decision, it’s a 40-year decision, and Notre Dame is able to get you that degree to take those steps further after football is done.
“The facilities were amazing, the campus was beautiful. The Golden Dome, getting to see all those, that was amazing.”
Rivals views Lucas as the top player from the state of Arizona in the 2022 class.
During eight games as a junior, Lucas recorded 46 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble and had one rushing touchdown and one receiving score. As a sophomore season in 2019, Lucas recorded 29 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Notre Dame currently has three defensive line commitments in the 2022 class in Pittsburgh Central Catholic’s Donovan Hinish, Chantilly (Va.) High’s Aiden Gobaiara and St. Louis John Burroughs’ Tyson Ford.
The Irish are also in pursuit of two other defensive line recruits in Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic’s Hero Kanu and Las Vegas Bishop Gorman’s Cyrus Moss.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.