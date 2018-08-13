Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-13 19:03:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 2020 RB Reggie Love Calls Notre Dame A "Top School"

O8ngc9eziy5tlecxisxz
David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter
T2kjzuz6k8kcsimvoaxe
2020 RB Reggie Love likes what Notre Dame has to offer
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Notre Dame is off to a hot start on the offensive side of the ball in 2020, and one of the nation’s top running backs has a lot of interest in the Irish. Reggie Love, a Rivals250 member from St. Lo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}