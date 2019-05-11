Rivals100 WR McMillan Lists Notre Dame In Final Four
Notre Dame is still in the mix for Jalen McMillan.
The four-star wide receiver out of San Joaquin Memorial (Calif.) named the Fighting Irish in his final four along with Oklahoma, USC and Washington.
He released his list via Twitter.
#LEG4CY 🙏🏽🕊 pic.twitter.com/tRrl5bjN5I— Jalen McMillan💥 (@jalenmcmillan20) May 11, 2019
McMillan made an unofficial visit to Notre Dame in April and plans to be back in South Bend for an official visit later this cycle.
Notre Dame has one wide receiver pledge this cycle in Missouri’s Jordan Johnson, who gave the Irish a commitment last month. Notre Dame is still looking to add a few more players at the position.
Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander has been recruiting McMillan and recently stopped by his school to check in on him.
McMillan will take his official visits before making a decision later in the process.
At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, McMillan is ranked as the No. 15 wide receiver and No. 73 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.com.
Notre Dame has the No. 5 recruiting class in the country this cycle.
