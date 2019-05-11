Jalen McMillan trimmed his list this weekend. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Notre Dame is still in the mix for Jalen McMillan. The four-star wide receiver out of San Joaquin Memorial (Calif.) named the Fighting Irish in his final four along with Oklahoma, USC and Washington. He released his list via Twitter.

McMillan made an unofficial visit to Notre Dame in April and plans to be back in South Bend for an official visit later this cycle. Notre Dame has one wide receiver pledge this cycle in Missouri’s Jordan Johnson, who gave the Irish a commitment last month. Notre Dame is still looking to add a few more players at the position. Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander has been recruiting McMillan and recently stopped by his school to check in on him.