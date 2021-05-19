Rivals100 RB Justice Haynes Feeling The Love From Notre Dame

JD Bertrand’s last season at Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity was in the fall of 2018, one year before Justice Haynes arrived at the school. Still, Bertrand, a current Notre Dame linebacker, speaks often with Haynes, a top running back recruit in the 2023 class, about what the Fighting Irish has to offer.

“He says it’s the best you’re going to get academically and on the field,” Haynes said. “The coaches aren’t just going to make you a better player on the field, but they’re going to push you to be a better person off the field too, which is what I like to hear.

“I’ve heard great things about them. JD has texted me countless times talking about how Notre Dame is just like Blessed Trinity with their atmosphere and culture. I talk to Coach [Lance] Taylor once or twice per week, and it’s been really good.”