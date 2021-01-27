Notre Dame has been looking at Martin (Tenn.) Westview class of 2022 quarterback Ty Simpson for quite some time, and the Fighting Irish staff pulled the trigger with an offer Jan. 22. Since Notre Dame’s football season ended, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees has shifted more of his focus to the recruiting trail and got in contact with Simpson.

Rivals rates Simpson as a four-star talent, the No. 2 player in Tennessee, and the No. 3 pro-style quarterback and No. 36 overall prospect in the country. (Rivals.com)

“He was asking, ‘How are you and what’s your interest level in Notre Dame?’ I’ve always had a high interest level in Notre Dame,” Simpson said. “He told me, ‘Sorry that we’re offering so late, but I wanted to get a good feel for our offense and I knew we had a chance to be really good this year and wanted to give my all to the offense.’ “I understood that as a coach’s son; I had no problem with it at all. I’m fortunate to be recruited by them.” Simpson, who is ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 3 pro-style quarterback and No. 36 overall prospect, holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon and many others. His first offer came from Michigan in March 2018, so his recruitment kicked off quite some time ago. But the Irish are making up for some lost time and had a Zoom call with the four-star passer on Tuesday and plan to have more calls in the near future. “They were going through the Notre Dame name, how many people know what the Notre Dame logo is and what going there can do for you after football,” Simpson said of the Zoom call. “When you think of college football, you think of Notre Dame and their helmets.