Olney (Md.) Good Counsel class of 2021 offensive tackle Landon Tengwall narrowed his recruitment down to Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State on Sept. 17.

"They all have great coaching staffs, and I've been to all of them," Tengwall told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "They have great players and the atmospheres are great. I'm looking to get up to all of them for a game. Not 100% sure if I'll make it to Notre Dame this year. I'll be at the Penn State Whiteout game, and I'll be at the Michigan-Notre Dame game, so I'll still see Notre Dame play. I'm just looking forward to seeing more of each school."

Tengwall's top three schools list came as no surprise, as he's been closely eyeing those three programs for several months. But now with his list focused in on a trio of schools, he's able to really see which school can separate itself from the rest.

"It's starting to get more in-depth," Tengwall explained. "I'm talking with the players and get their perspective of the school. I'm really getting to know the coaches on a different level. It's more than just talking for a couple of minutes; it's really in-depth."