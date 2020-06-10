Just because Spindler released his top five doesn't mean a verbal pledge is imminent though.

“I’m not making a decision anytime soon,” Spindler said. “A lot of people say, ‘Oh, he posted that so he must be committing soon.’ No, I’m not committing until I can take all five official visits. Those teams have been recruiting me since freshman year so I feel like I owe it to them to give them the last little, I guess, salesmanship to try and get me or not get me. It's a very tough decision and it's really close between all these schools. There's not one in front of the other.”