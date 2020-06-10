Rivals100 OL Rocco Spindler Discusses Decision Timeline
Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive guard Rocco Spindler spoke with TigerDetails.com, the LSU Rivals website, this week and went in-depth on his decision timeline.
Spindler announced a top five schools list of LSU, Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan and Ohio State May 22, and has been adamant that he wants to take all five of his official visits before making a decision.
Just because Spindler released his top five doesn't mean a verbal pledge is imminent though.
“I’m not making a decision anytime soon,” Spindler said. “A lot of people say, ‘Oh, he posted that so he must be committing soon.’ No, I’m not committing until I can take all five official visits. Those teams have been recruiting me since freshman year so I feel like I owe it to them to give them the last little, I guess, salesmanship to try and get me or not get me. It's a very tough decision and it's really close between all these schools. There's not one in front of the other.”
