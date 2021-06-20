 BlueAndGold - Rivals100 OL Joe Brunner On Notre Dame: ‘It Doesn’t Get Old Going There’
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-20 20:53:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 OL Joe Brunner On Notre Dame: ‘It Doesn’t Get Old Going There’

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Whitefish Bay (Wis.) High class of 2022 offensive lineman Joe Brunner has been to Notre Dame three times over the course of the recruitment. The most recent trip was this past weekend for his official visit June 18-20.

Brunner, who ranks as the nation’s No. 63 and No. 8 offensive tackle, broke down his Notre Dame official visit.

Brunner during a Notre Dame visit in November of 2019.
Brunner during a Notre Dame visit in November of 2019. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

Tell me about the Notre Dame visit. What were your thoughts?

Brunner: “It was great. It doesn’t really get old going there. The traditions and the legendary football team – it’s great. It was a great experience all-around with awesome guys.”

