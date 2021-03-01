Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany class of 2022 linebacker Niuafe “Junior” Tuihalamaka announced a top five of Arizona State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and Texas on Monday afternoon. Missing from Tuihalamaka’s top group is USC, the school he was formerly committed to. He originally pledged to the Trojans in February of 2020 but in January, a couple days after Notre Dame offered him a scholarship. There is currently a FutureCast pick for Tuihalamaka to land at Notre Dame from BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer. The Fighting Irish are in a good position for the four-star prospect, especially after his recent Zoom call with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly.

The Fighting Irish made the cut for one of the country's best recruits.

“It was more of a one-on-one conversation,” Tuihalamaka told Rivals.com last weekend about the call. “He was bringing up points where recruitment stands for myself, like Stanford being a big factor for me because it’s close to home. But he said even though it’s a five-hour drive to Stanford, it’s a five-hour flight to South Bend so he made a great point there. “He said I could set the standard for the class of 2022 for the Irish.” “The fact that the head coach is taking the time out of his day to not only talk to me but also my mom and dad is a big thing. It definitely shows where they stand with me so that’s a big thing for me and my family.” Tuihalamaka grew up a big fan of former Irish linebacker and Heisman finalist Manti Te’o.