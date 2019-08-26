Rivals100 DT Elliot Donald Places Notre Dame In Top 8
Pittsburgh (Penn.) Central Catholic class of 2021 defensive tackle Elliot Donald placed the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in his top eight schools list on Monday night.
While noting that his recruitment is still open, the Irish made the cut along with Texas A&M, West Virginia, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, and Pittsburgh.
Notre Dame became the ninth school to offer Donald a scholarship back in February. Defensive line coach Mike Elston extended him the offer.
Donald, who stands at 6-foot-3, 255-pounds, ranks as the No. 78 prospect in the country. Additionally, he is the No. 4 overall recruit in Pennsylvania and the No. 6 defensive tackle in the 2021 class according to Rivals.
Donald is the nephew of NFL superstar Aaron Donald, who played at the University of Pittsburgh. The Panthers are a strong contender in his recruitment, as well as another in-state school in Penn State.
The Fighting Irish have five commitments in the 2021 class and all rank as top 250 prospects nationally.
Notre Dame has one defensive lineman committed in Gabriel Rubio, who like Donald, is a Rivals100 recruit.
