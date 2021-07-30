Rivals100 DL Hero Kanu On Notre Dame Visit: ‘It Was Unbelievable’
Notre Dame extended a scholarship offer to Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic class of 2022 defensive tackle Hero Kanu on July 10. While the Irish joined his recruiting process recently, he laughed when asked if Notre Dame was too late to the party.
“Notre Dame was one of my top schools I was looking at before I received an offer,” he said.
18 days after receiving his offer from the Irish, Kanu took a trip to Notre Dame. His time in South Bend, Ind. coincided with when PPI Recruits, a European organization that helps prospects in those countries get noticed by college football programs, was on campus as well.
Kanu made the trip with his host family in California, and the German native spent some time with the PPI group, which he is also a part of. Irish sophomore defensive end Alexander Ehrensberger came from PPI Recruits as well.
