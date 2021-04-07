On Jan. 18, St. Louis John Burroughs class of 2022 defensive end Tyson Ford committed to Notre Dame, but the process leading up to his announcement had twists and turns. Notre Dame was thought of to be the leader for most of Ford’s recruitment, but a surge from Oklahoma late in 2020 put the Sooners at the top heading into his January decision date. However, new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and defensive line coach Mike Elston did enough in the end to sway Ford back to the Fighting Irish. “It was hard,” Ford said about making his decision. “I couldn’t figure out which school was best for me because I hadn’t visited either. I had to go off of what people were saying and did my own research as well. I wanted to make sure I was picking the right school and didn’t want to have any regrets. “I feel comfortable. I made the right decision.”

The Fighting Irish landed Ford by winning a closely contested recruiting battle against Oklahoma in January. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

On Dec. 16, 2020, Ford tweeted that his commitment date would be Jan. 18, but he could have moved it back if he wasn’t sure which school to choose. He considered it. “It crossed my mind, but I was pretty set on that date,” Ford explained. “I wanted focus on just getting better. I didn’t want to have to train and also talk to coaches and reporters.” The committed life is treating Ford well. He’s been an Irish pledge for nearly three months and looks locked in with Notre Dame. “I talk to them every other day,” Ford said of the Notre Dame staff. “I had a Zoom call recently with Coach Freeman, and he told me that some of these calls will be to remind you why you picked this place. He showed me some of the drills they do and compared it to my film — things I do in my game and how it compares to his players.” The 6-6, 260-pounder had a hour-long conversation with Irish head coach Brian Kelly the day following his commitment. “He wanted me to get to know him and what the program is like,” Ford recalled. “He welcomed me in and told me about Notre Dame. He’s definitely a cool guy. I can tell he wants to win, so I’m going to come in and work for him.” Ford feels that Notre Dame is recruiting him as if he were still uncommitted, which he likes.