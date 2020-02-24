Although February is now a dead period in recruiting, things are far from slowing down for Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy class of 2021 defensive end Tunmise Adeleye.

"I feel like it's starting to pick up, especially far as other kids recruiting other kids," Adeleye said. "I'm communicating a lot with other recruits and coaches."

He hears often from offensive lineman Ben Christman and some of Ohio State's commits, wide receiver Cody Jackson, an Oklahoma pledge, as well as commits from Texas and Florida.