Rivals100 DE Tunmise Adeleye On How Notre Dame Can Land Him
Although February is now a dead period in recruiting, things are far from slowing down for Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy class of 2021 defensive end Tunmise Adeleye.
"I feel like it's starting to pick up, especially far as other kids recruiting other kids," Adeleye said. "I'm communicating a lot with other recruits and coaches."
He hears often from offensive lineman Ben Christman and some of Ohio State's commits, wide receiver Cody Jackson, an Oklahoma pledge, as well as commits from Texas and Florida.
And of course, Adeleye hears regularly from Notre Dame offensive line pledge Blake Fisher. What is Fisher's pitch to the nation's No. 44 prospect?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news