News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-24 13:08:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals100 DE Tunmise Adeleye On How Notre Dame Can Land Him

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Although February is now a dead period in recruiting, things are far from slowing down for Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy class of 2021 defensive end Tunmise Adeleye.

"I feel like it's starting to pick up, especially far as other kids recruiting other kids," Adeleye said. "I'm communicating a lot with other recruits and coaches."

He hears often from offensive lineman Ben Christman and some of Ohio State's commits, wide receiver Cody Jackson, an Oklahoma pledge, as well as commits from Texas and Florida.

SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Notre Dame put an offer on the table to Rivals100 DE Tunmise Adeleye in January.
Notre Dame put an offer on the table to Rivals100 DE Tunmise Adeleye in January. (Rivals.com)

And of course, Adeleye hears regularly from Notre Dame offensive line pledge Blake Fisher. What is Fisher's pitch to the nation's No. 44 prospect?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}