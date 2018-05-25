The Latest: Rivals100 Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland defensive back Woodi Washington has spent the better part of the last nine months yielding recruiting interest from some of the nation's top programs. Now, with his school year and spring football wrapped up, Washington is ready to get on the road and see some of his top contenders. Rivals.com caught up with Washington this week to break down which schools will get visits as well which programs he plans to camp with in advance of his anticipated summer commitment decision.

In His Words: "I've got my schedule of schools I want to visit all worked out. Some of the dates are still not set but these are the schools I know I'm going to visit."

Alabama

"I’ve been talking to Coach Enos a little bit and I talked to Coach Saban on the phone about a month ago. They want me but they want me to camp with coach Saban to see how I take coaching. I was offered by them last fall when Coach Ansley was there so I've been rebuilding my relationship since the new assistants came in." On field: "I think it will be great to work with Coach Saban in a camp environment. The defensive backs that he’s produced speak for themselves. I know that he can coach them so it will be good to learn from the best." Last visit: "I went to one of the spring practices. Everything looked great. Just seeing the coaches coach them up and the players they have coming back. Devonta Smith was out there playing defensive back just a few months after catching the game-winning touchdown in the national championship game. .It just shows that he’s an athlete and they are going to put the best players on the field at all times."

Ohio State

"I talk to Coach Alford and Coach Johnson the new defensive backs coach. Just about about every 2-3 weeks. They want to see me in camp and give me a chance to see how they are as coaches on the field. They are going to be down here for the camp at Tennessee State so I'm going to camp and workout with them there." On campus: "I went up for the Maryland game. It was great. It was a blowout because Maryland wasn’t very good. It was a good game and seeing the guys compete was fun and it was great to see the campus and everything."

Oklahoma

"I’m going to go down and camp just to see the atmosphere down there. I would like to get to a game during the season as well. I’ve been talking to Coach Cooks and he's told me that they don't have a lot of defensive backs going forward. Obviously they got Bookie from IMG but he thinks I can come in a compete for a chance to play alongside him. They're in a conference where teams throw the ball a lot and I like that aspect. I want to compete."

Florida State

"That was a big offer for me. That’s my dream school. We have been in contact but I want to go down there to camp and show them what I’m about. Obviously a lot of people want to go there and play and I grew up watching Jalen Ramsey. With him coming from Nashville and being one of the best they've ever had obviously guys from up here want to follow in his footsteps. My dad liked them growing up and he just passed it down to me so that's been the team I've always rooted for."

Notre Dame