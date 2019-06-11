Rivals100 DB Ransom Talks Notre Dame Official visit
Notre Dame hosted a handful of official visitors this weekend, including top safety target Lathan Ransom.
The four-star recruit from Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.) said some of the highlights of the trip were hanging out with players on the team and fellow visitor AJ Henning — another one of the Irish’s prized prospects this cycle.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news